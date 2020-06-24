AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Western at Sydney (live)
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1985 NASCAR Xfinity race at Bristol
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2005 Daytona 500
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2009 Nebraska-Virginia Tech game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Texas A&M-Pitt game
DRAG RACING
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NHRA racing at Atlanta
EXTREME SPORTS
6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, X Games programs
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Doosan at SK (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.: MASN, 2017 Washington-Milwaukee game
2 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Toronto-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 3
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1996 Wake Forest-Duke game
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 BC-Virginia Tech game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Duke-Maryland game
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 ACC Tournament, Miami-UNC
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ESPN, "Time for Change" (new)
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, "The Australian Dream" (new)
NBA
9 p.m.: ESPN, "Giants of Africa" (new)
PARALYMPICS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 women's wheelchair basketball
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 swimming
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 men's wheelchair basketball
RUGBY
7 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: The 16th Man"
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Russian Cup quarterfinal, Shinnik at URAL (live)
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Manchester United (live)
3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Liverpool (live)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Lazio at Atalanta (live)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits (live)
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2004 Olympics gold medal game
