By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Western at Sydney (live)

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1985 NASCAR Xfinity race at Bristol

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2005 Daytona 500

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2009 Nebraska-Virginia Tech game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Texas A&M-Pitt game

DRAG RACING

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NHRA racing at Atlanta

EXTREME SPORTS

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, X Games programs

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Doosan at SK (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.: MASN, 2017 Washington-Milwaukee game

2 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Toronto-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 3

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1996 Wake Forest-Duke game

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 BC-Virginia Tech game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Duke-Maryland game

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 ACC Tournament, Miami-UNC

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ESPN, "Time for Change" (new)

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, "The Australian Dream" (new)

NBA

9 p.m.: ESPN, "Giants of Africa" (new)

PARALYMPICS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 women's wheelchair basketball

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 swimming

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 men's wheelchair basketball

RUGBY

7 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: The 16th Man"

SOCCER

9:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Russian Cup quarterfinal, Shinnik at URAL (live)

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Manchester United (live)

3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Liverpool (live)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Lazio at Atalanta (live)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits (live)

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2004 Olympics gold medal game

