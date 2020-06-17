AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 NASCAR race at Talladega
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 1998 N.C. State-UNC game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2008 Mississippi-Wake Forest game
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, 2008 U.S. Open highlights
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Best Lessons Ever: U.S. Open Champions"
3:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2011 U.S. Open highlights
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds,"1999 U.S. Open
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, Day 2 (live)
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, KT Wiz at SK Wyverns (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Games 1-4
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2011 Big East tournament, Notre Dame-Louisville
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 Clemson-N.C. State game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 UNC-Duke game
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m. and 10 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: June 17th, 1994"
8 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: Be Water"
MOTORCYCLES
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)
NBA
6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League Tipoff Tournament, Day 2 (live)
NHL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2020 Edmonton-Chicago game
SOCCER
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Aston Villa (live; pregame show at noon)
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Eintracht Frankfurt (live)
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Mainz at Borussia Dortmund (live)
2:50 p.m.: ESPN, Coppa Italia Coca-Cola Final, Napoli-Juventus (live)
3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester City (live)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Olympics gold medal game, USA-Australia
