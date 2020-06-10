tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Thunder in the Foothills" (new)

6 p.m.: WFXR, "Fastlane: Return to Martinsville Speedway" (new)

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub" (new)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, at Martinsville (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1998 Virginia Tech-Syracuse game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 1997 Georgia Tech-UVa game

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Eufaula, Ala. (live)

GOLF

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2006 U.S. Open, final round

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Doosan at NC (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: MASN, Orioles clinch 2014 AL East title

3:30 p.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2014 NL East title

7 p.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2016 NL East title

7 p.m.: ESPN, MLB Network, Major League Baseball Amateur Draft: Round 1 and supplemental round (live)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1999 N.C. State-Purdue game

MOTORCYCLES

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League  (live)

NHL

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Vancouver-Boston

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, Boston-Vancouver

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Bruins championship film

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, German Cup semifinal, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich (live)

WNBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K WNBA Mode, Minnesota-Washington (new)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2012 Olympics gold medal game, USA-France

