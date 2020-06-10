AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Thunder in the Foothills" (new)
6 p.m.: WFXR, "Fastlane: Return to Martinsville Speedway" (new)
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub" (new)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, at Martinsville (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1998 Virginia Tech-Syracuse game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 1997 Georgia Tech-UVa game
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Eufaula, Ala. (live)
GOLF
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2006 U.S. Open, final round
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Doosan at NC (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: MASN, Orioles clinch 2014 AL East title
3:30 p.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2014 NL East title
7 p.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2016 NL East title
7 p.m.: ESPN, MLB Network, Major League Baseball Amateur Draft: Round 1 and supplemental round (live)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1999 N.C. State-Purdue game
MOTORCYCLES
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NHL
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Vancouver-Boston
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, Boston-Vancouver
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Bruins championship film
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPN, German Cup semifinal, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich (live)
WNBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K WNBA Mode, Minnesota-Washington (new)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2012 Olympics gold medal game, USA-France
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.