tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2002 NASCAR Cup race at Fontana

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Tour de France, Stage 5

DRAG RACING

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NHRA racing at Indianapolis

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Doosan at Kiwoom (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, Memorial Stadium finale

Noon: MASN, 2009 Washington-Atlanta game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Pittsburgh game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2011 Duke-Virginia Tech game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 Big East tournament, Notre Dame-Louisville

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Miami-Duke game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 Clemson-N.C. State game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 UNC-FSU game

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

8 p.m.: ESPN, "Finding Big Country" (new)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Sydney at Melbourne (live)

SOCCER

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, OL Reign vs. Sy Blue, at Herriman, Utah (taped Tuesday)

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network: Premier League, Norwich City at Arsenal (live)

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Cagliari at Bologna (live)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at West Ham (live)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Parma at Hellas Verona (live)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Sampdoria at Lecce (Live)

1 a.m. (Thursday): National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Portland vs. Chicago, at Herriman, Utah (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; GVC Eastern European Championship (live)

Noon: Tennis Channel, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition, third-place match and final (live)

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: ESPN, "Born To Play" (new)

Tags

Load comments