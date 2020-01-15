tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 10 (same-day tape)

BIATHLON

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, at Ruhpolding, Germany (delayed tape)

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Final Round

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, First Round

Midnight: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU, U.S. International Bowl: U.S. U-19 team vs. Panama, at Dallas

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Francis at Fairleigh Dickinson

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Butler

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at South Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Virginia at Florida State (re-airs at 11 p.m. on ACC Network)

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Mercer

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Rutgers

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Creighton at Georgetown

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Tenessee at Georgia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Miami at N.C. State

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Navy at Lehigh

8 p.m.: MASN2, Xavier at Marquette

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Providence

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Arkansas

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, SMU at Houston

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Auburn at Alabama

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Wichita State at Temple

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at UCLA

10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, Brooklyn at Philadelphia

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Chicago

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at Houston

NHL 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at St. Louis

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

3:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open Rally for Relief, exhibition (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

3 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, coverage of Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at UMass

Tags

Load comments