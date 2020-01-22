tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC schedules announcement

1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Senior Bowl practice, at Mobile, Ala.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Senior Bowl practice, at Mobile, Ala.

8 p.m.: NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice recap, at Mobile, Ala.

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2 (taped)

FIGURE SKATING

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, Men's Short Program, Graz, Austria (same-day tape)

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Xavier

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Wofford

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Louis at Davidson

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Georgia Tech at Louisville

7 p.m.: MASN, La Salle at Richmond

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Michigan

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Bonaventure at Dayton

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Syracuse at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Cincinnati at Temple

7 p.m.: ESPNU, South Carolina at Auburn

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi State

8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Seton Hall

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Iowa

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Creighton at DePaul

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at Tulsa

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine at Long Beach State

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Nevada 

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8 p.m.: NHL Network, ECHL All-Star Classic, at Wichita, Kan.

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, San Antonio at New Orleans (Zion Williamson debut)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Minnesota

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SOCCER

3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United

TENNIS

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Second Round,

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round

3 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Dayton at George Washington

Tags

Load comments