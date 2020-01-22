COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC schedules announcement
1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Senior Bowl practice, at Mobile, Ala.
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Senior Bowl practice, at Mobile, Ala.
8 p.m.: NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice recap, at Mobile, Ala.
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2 (taped)
FIGURE SKATING
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, Men's Short Program, Graz, Austria (same-day tape)
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Xavier
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Wofford
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Louis at Davidson
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Georgia Tech at Louisville
7 p.m.: MASN, La Salle at Richmond
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Michigan
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Bonaventure at Dayton
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Syracuse at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Cincinnati at Temple
7 p.m.: ESPNU, South Carolina at Auburn
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi State
8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Seton Hall
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Iowa
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Creighton at DePaul
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at Tulsa
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Vanderbilt
10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine at Long Beach State
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Nevada
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHL Network, ECHL All-Star Classic, at Wichita, Kan.
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Toronto
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, San Antonio at New Orleans (Zion Williamson debut)
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Minnesota
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SOCCER
3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United
TENNIS
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Second Round,
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round
3 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Dayton at George Washington
