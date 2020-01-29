tv listings image
GOLF

3 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING

2 p.m.: NBA TV, 2008 Western Conference first round, Game 2, Nuggets-Lakers

4 p.m.: NBA TV, 2010 NBA Finals, Game 7, Lakers-Celtics

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia's game with Florida State on Tuesday

3 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia Tech's game at Miami on Tuesday

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan State

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Seton Hall

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Kentucky

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Furman

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dayton at Duquesne

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Alabama at LSU

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Temple at UConn

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at Central Florida

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Holy Cross at Navy

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Penn State

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Xavier

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Arkansas

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at New Mexico

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Baylor at Iowa State

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Arizona State at Washington State

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Detroit at Brooklyn

10 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at Portland

NHL 

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nashville at Washington

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Los Angeles

SOCCER 

2:40 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at West Ham

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Canada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, at Edinburg, Texas

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Mexico vs. Jamaica, at Edinburg, Texas

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open: continuation of coverage of quarterfinals

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open. men's quarterfinals (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, doubles match

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, women's semifinals

3:30 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Australian Open, men's semifinal 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Richmond at Massachusetts

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at La Salle

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Hollins at Lynchburg

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at St. Joseph's

9 p.m.: MASN2, Kansas State at Kansas

