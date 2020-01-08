tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 4 (same-day tape)

GOLF

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hong Kong Open, First Round

5 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, First Round, at Randburg, South Africa

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 special

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Georgetown

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Western Carolina at VMI

7 p.m: MASN2, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Bonaventure at George Mason

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at North Carolina

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Indiana

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Rhode Island

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Notre Dame at N.C. State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulsa at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Alabama

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Xavier

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Georgia Tech

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Wisconsin

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Connecticut

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Texas

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Arkansas at LSU

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Auburn

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Orlando

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Dallas

10 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Los Angeles

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, at Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Australia

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Shenzhen Open and Brisbane International

3 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Shenzhen Open and Brisbane International

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Duquesne at George Washington

