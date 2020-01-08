AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 4 (same-day tape)
GOLF
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hong Kong Open, First Round
5 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, First Round, at Randburg, South Africa
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 special
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Georgetown
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Gardner-Webb
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Western Carolina at VMI
7 p.m: MASN2, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Bonaventure at George Mason
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at North Carolina
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Indiana
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Rhode Island
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Notre Dame at N.C. State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulsa at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Alabama
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Xavier
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Georgia Tech
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Wisconsin
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Connecticut
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Texas
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Arkansas at LSU
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Auburn
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Orlando
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Dallas
10 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Golden State
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at Philadelphia
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Los Angeles
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, at Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Australia
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Shenzhen Open and Brisbane International
3 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Shenzhen Open and Brisbane International
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Duquesne at George Washington
