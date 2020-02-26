COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, South Florida at Miami
GOLF
1:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, First Round, part I
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, First Round, part II
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Atlanta vs. Baltimore
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland vs. San Diego (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Seattle vs. Cincinnati (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Thursday): MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. N.Y. Mets (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Villanova
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Virginia at Virginia Tech (rerun at 11 p.m. on ESPNU)
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Chattanooga at VMI
7 p.m: MASN, VCU at UMass
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Penn State
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bradley at Illinois State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Florida at Connecticut
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Duquesne at St. Bonaventure
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Marquette
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Arkansas
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Minnesota
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Joseph's at Saint Louis
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisiana State at Florida
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Missouri at Vanderbilt
10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at UNLV
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Brooklyn at Washington, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus, Brooklyn at Washington, interactive gaming telecast
8 p.m.: ESPN, Memphis at Houston
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Utah
NFL
7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Pro Football Talk," at NFL Combine in Indianapolis
1:30 p.m.: "NFL Live," at NFL Combine in Indianapolis
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Buffalo at Colorado
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at Los Angeles
SOCCER
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Manchester City at Real Madrid
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, San Carlos at New York City FC
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Deportivo Saprissa at Montreal
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Comunicaciones at Club America
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at N.C. State
5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, continuation of coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Davidson at La Salle
6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), St. Louis at Richmond
7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at TCU
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Richmond at Virginia
