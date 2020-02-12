tv listings image
GOLF

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, at Seaton, Australia

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Tuesday's Notre Dame-Virginia game

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Xavier at Butler

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Seton Hall

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Georgia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Chattanooga

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Miami

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lafayette at Army

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Alabama at Auburn

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UConn at SMU

7 p.m.: ESPNU, George Mason at VCU

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Guilford at Lynchburg

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Providence at St. John's

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Villanova

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Texas A&M

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Northwestern

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa State at Oklahoma

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Houston at South Florida

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Indiana

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New York

10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL 

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Montreal at Boston

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Calgary at Los Angeles

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Western Carolina at Clemson, Game 1

5 p.m.: ACC Network, Western Carolina at Clemson, Game 2

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, at Uniondale, N.Y.

3 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Duquesne at Richmond

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at George Washington

