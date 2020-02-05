tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ESPNU, Signing Day Special

3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Signing Day Special

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Signing Day Specials for each member

4 p.m.: ESPN2, "College Football Live"

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle: Signing Day Special"

6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Signing Day Special

GOLF

5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, College Golf Spring Preview Special

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European/LPGA Tours, ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, at Victoria, Australia

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Indiana State

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Butler

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Clemson at Virginia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wofford at VMI

7 p.m.: MASN, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), George Washington at St. Bonaventure

7 p.m.: MASN2, Creighton at Providence

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Purdue

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa State at West Virginia

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgia at Florida

7 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Mississippi

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Randolph at Lynchburg

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Temple at Memphis

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Miami

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Georgetown

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Wake Forest at Louisville

9 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Utah State

NBA

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Golden State at Brooklyn

10 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Utah

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Chicago

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Taha Open Maharashtra and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland

5 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VCU at Richmond

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

10 p.m.: NHL Network, Rivalry Series, U.S. National Team vs. Canada, at Vancouver

