COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU, Signing Day Special
3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Signing Day Special
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Signing Day Specials for each member
4 p.m.: ESPN2, "College Football Live"
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle: Signing Day Special"
6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Signing Day Special
GOLF
5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, College Golf Spring Preview Special
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European/LPGA Tours, ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, at Victoria, Australia
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Indiana State
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Butler
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Clemson at Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wofford at VMI
7 p.m.: MASN, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), George Washington at St. Bonaventure
7 p.m.: MASN2, Creighton at Providence
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Purdue
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa State at West Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgia at Florida
7 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Mississippi
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Randolph at Lynchburg
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Temple at Memphis
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Miami
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Georgetown
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Wake Forest at Louisville
9 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Vanderbilt
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Utah State
NBA
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Golden State at Brooklyn
10 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Utah
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Chicago
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Taha Open Maharashtra and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland
5 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VCU at Richmond
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
10 p.m.: NHL Network, Rivalry Series, U.S. National Team vs. Canada, at Vancouver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.