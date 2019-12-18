tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: ESPN2, Signing Day Special

11 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Signing Day Special

Noon: SEC Network, Signing Day Special

Noon: ESPNU, Signing Day Special

1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Signing Day Special, Part II

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech's 2016 Belk Bowl win over Arkansas (rerun)

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "College Football Live"

5 p.m.: ACC Network, Signing Day Special

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Signing Day Special

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bowl Preview Special

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Signing Day Special

9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Signing Day Special

GOLF

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, First Round, at Benowa, Australia

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Stony Brook at Virginia

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hall of Fame Showcase, Vanderbilt vs. Loyola of Chicago, at Phoenix

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Western Carolina at Xavier

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Tennessee at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: SEC Network, East Tennessee State at LSU

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Northwestern

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Oakland at Syracuse

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami of Ohio at Louisville

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Albany at St. John's

9 p.m.: ESPN2, North Carolina at Gonzaga

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Hall of Fame Showcase, St. Mary's vs. Arizona State, at Phoenix

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Battleground 2K19, Baylor vs. Tennessee-Martin, at Houston

11 p.m.: ESPN2,Neon Hoops Showcase, Kentucky vs. Utah, at Las Vegas

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Montana at Oregon

NBA 

7 p.m.: ESPN, Miami at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Chicago at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Dallas

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Colorado at Chicago

SKIING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Courchevel, France (taped)

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, semifinal, Monterrey vs. Liverpool, at Doha, Qatar

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Freiburg

