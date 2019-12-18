COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.: ESPN2, Signing Day Special
11 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Signing Day Special
Noon: SEC Network, Signing Day Special
Noon: ESPNU, Signing Day Special
1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Signing Day Special, Part II
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech's 2016 Belk Bowl win over Arkansas (rerun)
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "College Football Live"
5 p.m.: ACC Network, Signing Day Special
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Signing Day Special
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bowl Preview Special
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Signing Day Special
9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Signing Day Special
GOLF
9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, First Round, at Benowa, Australia
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Stony Brook at Virginia
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hall of Fame Showcase, Vanderbilt vs. Loyola of Chicago, at Phoenix
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Western Carolina at Xavier
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Tennessee at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: SEC Network, East Tennessee State at LSU
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Northwestern
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Oakland at Syracuse
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami of Ohio at Louisville
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Albany at St. John's
9 p.m.: ESPN2, North Carolina at Gonzaga
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Hall of Fame Showcase, St. Mary's vs. Arizona State, at Phoenix
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Battleground 2K19, Baylor vs. Tennessee-Martin, at Houston
11 p.m.: ESPN2,Neon Hoops Showcase, Kentucky vs. Utah, at Las Vegas
11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Montana at Oregon
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, Miami at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago at Washington, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Chicago at Washington, interactive gaming telecast
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Dallas
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Colorado at Chicago
SKIING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Courchevel, France (taped)
SOCCER
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, semifinal, Monterrey vs. Liverpool, at Doha, Qatar
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Freiburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.