By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

10 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, seventh place game, Portland vs. Ball State, at Honolulu

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, fifth place game, Boise State vs. UTEP, at Honolulu

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, third place game, Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, championship, Houston vs. Washington, at Honolulu

NBA 

Noon: ESPN, Boston at Toronto

2:30 p.m.: WSET, Milwaukee at Philadelphia

5 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Golden State

8 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Denver

