COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's game at Miami in October (rerun)
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, rhythm dance, at Torino, Italy (taped)
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, free dance, at Torino, Italy (taped)
GOLF
5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 1, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 3:30 p.m.)
HANDBALL
6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, Montenegro vs. Sweden, at Kumamoto, Japan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: MLB Network, “Hot Stove Live,” at winter meetings in San Diego
1 p.m.: MLB Network, “High Heat Live,” at winter meetings
2 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings
4 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Now Live,” at winter meetings
5 p.m.: ESPN, “Baseball Tonight,” at winter meetings
5 p.m.: MLB Network, “Intentional Talk Live,” at winter meetings
6 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings
8 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Now Live,” at winter meetings
9 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings
Midnight: ESPN, “Baseball Tonight,” at winter meetings
MEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Ferrum at VMI
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Rutgers
8 p.m.: MASN2, Winthrop at TCU
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Omaha at Arizona
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Chattanooga at Virginia Tech
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Illinois
10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Prairie View A&M at Arizona State
MISCELLANEOUS
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Toronto
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Milwaukee
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Washington
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Colorado
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, first round, Hienghene Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club
12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen
SURFING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, DePaul at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Tulsa at Arkansas
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Iowa State
