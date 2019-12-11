tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's game at Miami in October (rerun)

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, rhythm dance, at Torino, Italy (taped)

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, free dance, at Torino, Italy (taped)

GOLF

5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 1, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 3:30 p.m.)

HANDBALL

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, Montenegro vs. Sweden, at Kumamoto, Japan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: MLB Network, “Hot Stove Live,” at winter meetings in San Diego

1 p.m.: MLB Network, “High Heat Live,” at winter meetings

2 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings

4 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Now Live,” at winter meetings

5 p.m.: ESPN, “Baseball Tonight,” at winter meetings

5 p.m.: MLB Network, “Intentional Talk Live,” at winter meetings

6 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings

8 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Now Live,” at winter meetings

9 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings

Midnight: ESPN, “Baseball Tonight,” at winter meetings

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

4 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Ferrum at VMI

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Rutgers

8 p.m.: MASN2, Winthrop at TCU

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Omaha at Arizona

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Chattanooga at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Illinois

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Prairie View A&M at Arizona State

MISCELLANEOUS

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Toronto

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Milwaukee

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Washington

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Colorado

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER 

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, first round, Hienghene Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen

SURFING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, DePaul at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Tulsa at Arkansas

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Iowa State

