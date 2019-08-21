tv listings image
BASEBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, elimination game, River Ridge (La.) vs. Elizabeth-Barrington winner, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, International semifinal, South Chungcheong, South Korea vs. Chofu City, Japan, at Williamsport, Pa.

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, U.S. semifinal, Wailuku, Hawaii vs. South Riding, Va., at Williamsport, Pa. (traditional broadcast)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series, U.S. semifinal, Wailuku, Hawaii vs. South Riding, Va., at Williamsport, Pa. ("Kidscast" broadcast with teenage announcers)

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, first round, at Molndal, Sweden

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Juddmonte International Stakes, at York, England

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

NBA

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): NBA TV, Exhibition, U.S national team vs. Australia, at Melbourne, Australia

SOCCER

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League playoffs, first leg, Krasnodar at Olympiacos

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, United Soccer League, Tampa Bay at North Carolina 

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women's Soccer League, Utah at Washington

SPORT CLIMBING

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Hachioji, Japan (same-day tape)

SURFING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League championship tour, Tahiti Pro Teahupo'o

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, U.S. Open qualifying, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open

WOMEN'S SPORTS

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Aurora Games, gymnastics, at Albany, N.Y.

