BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Branson, Mo.
1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Southwest Regional final, at Waco, Texas
3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Southeast Regional final, at Warner Robins, Ga.
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Branson, Mo.
5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Branson, Mo.
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Branson, Mo.
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
CORNHOLE
8 p.m.: ESPN2, World Cornhole Cup
GOLF
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Women's Amateur, match play, at West Point, Miss.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Texas at Cleveland
3:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at San Francisco
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at Houston (games joined in progress)
7 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Arizona (joined in progress)
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
11:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 16, at Lima, Peru
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 16, at Lima, Peru
SOCCER
11 p.m.: ESPNEWS, United Soccer League championship, Las Vegas at Sacramento
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Rogers Cup, at Montreal and Toronto