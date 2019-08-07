tv listings image
BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Branson, Mo.

1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Southwest Regional final, at Waco, Texas

3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Southeast Regional final, at Warner Robins, Ga.

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Branson, Mo.

5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Branson, Mo.

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Branson, Mo.

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

CORNHOLE

8 p.m.: ESPN2, World Cornhole Cup

GOLF

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Women's Amateur, match play, at West Point, Miss.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Texas at Cleveland

3:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at San Francisco

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at Houston (games joined in progress)

7 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Arizona (joined in progress)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

11:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 16, at Lima, Peru

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 16, at Lima, Peru

SOCCER

11 p.m.: ESPNEWS, United Soccer League championship, Las Vegas at Sacramento

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Rogers Cup, at Montreal and Toronto

