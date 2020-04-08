tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 NASCAR race at Talladega

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 NASCAR race at Chicagoland

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge, at virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway (debut)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World of Outlaws iRacing, at virtual Knoxville Raceway (live)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, July 2001 NASCAR race at Daytona

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Sunday's simulated NASCAR race at Bristol

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 NASCAR race at Talladega

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, fall 2005 NASCAR race at Martinsville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPNU, CFP Championship, LSU-Clemson

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 UVa-Notre Dame game

Noon: ESPNU, 2019 Florida-Georgia game

3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Georgia-Georgia Tech game

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Sugar Bowl, Baylor-Georgia

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oklahoma-Baylor game

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 All-Star Football Challenge

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1968 Masters highlights

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1970 Masters highlights

1 p.m,: Golf Channel, 1980 Masters highlights

1:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest (re-airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN2)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Masters, final round

6 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Hit It Hard"

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters," Jack Nicklaus' press conference after winning 1986 Masters

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Sport Shorts: Beyond the Links"

10 p.m.: ESPN2, "SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain To Climb"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Washington-Cincinnati game

7 p.m.: MASN, NCLS Game 2, Washington-St. Louis

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2007 Washington-San Francisco game featuring Barry Bonds breaking home run record

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Pitt-Syracuse game

Noon: ACC Network, 2002 Louisville-Boston College game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Boston College-North Carolina game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-N.C. State game

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Syracuse game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Virginia Tech game

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-North Carolina game

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Boston College-Virginia Tech game

Midnight: Fox Sports 1, "Ultimate Fan Bracket: College Hoops Edition"

NBA

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 6, Miami-San Antonio

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 7, Miami-San Antonio

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Eastern Conference finals, Game 7, Ottawa-Pittsburgh

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NHL: Pause and Rewind" (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Vegas-Washington game

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Capitals parade

Tags

Load comments