AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 NASCAR race at Talladega
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 NASCAR race at Chicagoland
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge, at virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway (debut)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World of Outlaws iRacing, at virtual Knoxville Raceway (live)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, July 2001 NASCAR race at Daytona
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Sunday's simulated NASCAR race at Bristol
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 NASCAR race at Talladega
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, fall 2005 NASCAR race at Martinsville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPNU, CFP Championship, LSU-Clemson
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 UVa-Notre Dame game
Noon: ESPNU, 2019 Florida-Georgia game
3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Georgia-Georgia Tech game
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Sugar Bowl, Baylor-Georgia
9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oklahoma-Baylor game
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 All-Star Football Challenge
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1968 Masters highlights
11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1970 Masters highlights
1 p.m,: Golf Channel, 1980 Masters highlights
1:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest (re-airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN2)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Masters, final round
6 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Hit It Hard"
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters," Jack Nicklaus' press conference after winning 1986 Masters
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Sport Shorts: Beyond the Links"
10 p.m.: ESPN2, "SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain To Climb"
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Washington-Cincinnati game
7 p.m.: MASN, NCLS Game 2, Washington-St. Louis
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2007 Washington-San Francisco game featuring Barry Bonds breaking home run record
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Pitt-Syracuse game
Noon: ACC Network, 2002 Louisville-Boston College game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Boston College-North Carolina game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-N.C. State game
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Syracuse game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Virginia Tech game
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-North Carolina game
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Boston College-Virginia Tech game
Midnight: Fox Sports 1, "Ultimate Fan Bracket: College Hoops Edition"
NBA
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 6, Miami-San Antonio
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 7, Miami-San Antonio
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Eastern Conference finals, Game 7, Ottawa-Pittsburgh
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NHL: Pause and Rewind" (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Vegas-Washington game
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Capitals parade
