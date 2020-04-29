tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wednesday Night iRacing Series (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1993 Florida State-Notre Dame game

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2005 Southern Cal-Notre Dame game

1 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1999 Oklahoma-Notre Dame game

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 PGA Professional Championship, second round

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 PGA Professional Championship, third and fourth rounds

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "PGA Tour: The Cut" (new)

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Go Down Swinging" documentary on 1999 British Open

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Tom at Turnberry" documentary on 2009 British Open

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 4

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Baltimore-L.A. Angels game

10 p.m.: ESPN2, MLB The Show 20 Players League playoffs (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Georgetown-Syracuse game

10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Georgia Tech-Virginia game

Noon: ACC Network, 2002 Notre Dame-Seton Hall game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Big East tournament championship, UConn-Pittsburgh

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 UConn-Miami game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Charlotte-Louisville game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Georgetown-Syracuse game

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: ESPN2, marathon of annual "SportsCenter Special: My Wish" programs

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2004 NBA Finals, Game 5, Detroit-L.A. Lakers

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2014 NBA Finals, Game 5, San Antonio-Miami

NFL

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NHL Fathers and Sons" (new)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 second round, Game 2, N.Y. Rangers-Ottawa

SOCCER

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2014 Manchester United-Liverpool match

Tags

Load comments