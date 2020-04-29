AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wednesday Night iRacing Series (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1993 Florida State-Notre Dame game
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2005 Southern Cal-Notre Dame game
1 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1999 Oklahoma-Notre Dame game
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 PGA Professional Championship, second round
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 PGA Professional Championship, third and fourth rounds
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "PGA Tour: The Cut" (new)
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Go Down Swinging" documentary on 1999 British Open
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Tom at Turnberry" documentary on 2009 British Open
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 4
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Baltimore-L.A. Angels game
10 p.m.: ESPN2, MLB The Show 20 Players League playoffs (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Georgetown-Syracuse game
10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Georgia Tech-Virginia game
Noon: ACC Network, 2002 Notre Dame-Seton Hall game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Big East tournament championship, UConn-Pittsburgh
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 UConn-Miami game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Charlotte-Louisville game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Georgetown-Syracuse game
MISCELLANEOUS
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: ESPN2, marathon of annual "SportsCenter Special: My Wish" programs
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2004 NBA Finals, Game 5, Detroit-L.A. Lakers
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2014 NBA Finals, Game 5, San Antonio-Miami
NFL
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NHL Fathers and Sons" (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 second round, Game 2, N.Y. Rangers-Ottawa
SOCCER
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2014 Manchester United-Liverpool match
