AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wednesday Night iRacing Series (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Game 3
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 ACC semifinal, Duke-Notre Dame
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 ACC final, North Carolina-Notre Dame
MEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC final, Notre Dame-Virginia
MISCELLANEOUS
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game" (new)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2008 NBA Finals, Game 4, Boston-L.A. Lakers
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2008 NBA Finals, Game 6, L.A. Lakers-Boston
NFL
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Draft Daily" (new)
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, draft special (new)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 NFL Draft, first round
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 AFC championship, New England-Kansas City
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 Super Bowl, Denver-Atlanta
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "NBC Sports on the Clock: Mock Draft" (new)
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2020 AFC championship, Tennessee-Kansas City
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 playoffs, Game 5, Buffalo-Philadelphia
OLYMPICS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, men's basketball final
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1992 Olympics, men's basketball final
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympic, men's basketball final
1 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, 2000 Olympics, men's basketball final
