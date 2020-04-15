AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Download" with Roger Penske (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wednesday Night iRacing Series (live)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1988 NASCAR race at Phoenix
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oregon-Arizona State game
Noon: ESPNU, 2019 Southern Miss.-Alabama game
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 Pinstripe Bowl, Duke-Indiana
3 p.m.: ESPNU, Rose Bowl, Oregon-Wisconsin
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Washington-Colorado game
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 Colorado-Nebraska game
11:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 USC-Colorado game
ESPORTS
6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series reruns
GOLF
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Western Intercollegiate, final round
9 p.m. to midnight: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Jack" (three parts)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game
Noon: MASN, 2013 Philadelphia-Washington game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: MASN, Nationals parade
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Chicago Cubs-Washington game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-North Carolina game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2012 Duke-North Carolina game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 Duke-North Carolina game
MEN'S LACROSSE
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2010 NCAA Championship, Duke-Notre Dame
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA Championship, Duke-Notre Dame
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN 2009 NBA Finals, Game 5, L.A. Lakers-Orlando
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Indiana-Washington game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 4, Toronto-Washington
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2010 NBA Finals, Game 7, Boston-L.A. Lakers
NFL
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Big Uglies" (new)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 First Round, Game 1, Chicago-Nashville
OLYMPICS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's swimming
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, men's swimming
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's diving
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, men's diving
1 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, men's gymnastics, team final
2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's water polo final
SOCCER
Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, first round (live; re-airs at 11 p.m.)
TRACK AND FIELD
Midnight: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2006 Tennessee-Duke game
