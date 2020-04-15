tv listings image
AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Download" with Roger Penske (new)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wednesday Night iRacing Series (live)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1988 NASCAR race at Phoenix

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oregon-Arizona State game

Noon: ESPNU, 2019 Southern Miss.-Alabama game

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 Pinstripe Bowl, Duke-Indiana

3 p.m.: ESPNU, Rose Bowl, Oregon-Wisconsin

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Washington-Colorado game

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 Colorado-Nebraska game

11:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 USC-Colorado game

ESPORTS

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series reruns

GOLF

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Western Intercollegiate, final round

9 p.m. to midnight: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Jack" (three parts)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game

Noon: MASN, 2013 Philadelphia-Washington game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, Nationals parade

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Chicago Cubs-Washington game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-North Carolina game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2012 Duke-North Carolina game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 Duke-North Carolina game

MEN'S LACROSSE

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2010 NCAA Championship, Duke-Notre Dame

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA Championship, Duke-Notre Dame

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN 2009 NBA Finals, Game 5, L.A. Lakers-Orlando

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Indiana-Washington game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 4, Toronto-Washington

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2010 NBA Finals, Game 7, Boston-L.A. Lakers

NFL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Big Uglies" (new)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 First Round, Game 1, Chicago-Nashville

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's swimming

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, men's swimming

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's diving

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, men's diving

1 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, men's gymnastics, team final

2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's water polo final

SOCCER

Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, first round (live; re-airs at 11 p.m.)

TRACK AND FIELD

Midnight: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2006 Tennessee-Duke game

