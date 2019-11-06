tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Miami of Ohio at Ohio

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix France, women's short program (taped)

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, first round, at Belek, Turkey

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards Show

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Wake Forest at Boston College

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Mercer at St. John's

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, IUPUI at Butler

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at North Carolina

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mount St. Mary's at Georgetown

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida State at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Ohio State

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Chicago at DePaul

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Syracuse

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley 

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Indiana, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Indiana, interactive gaming telecast

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Golden State at Houston

10 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers

NHL 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Detroit at N.Y. Rangers

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

2 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC tournament, first round, Duke at N.C. State

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Japan vs. Mexico

4 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC tournament, first round, Virginia Tech at Louisville

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Men, Boston University at Army

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Brazil vs. Chile (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, France vs. Australia (delayed tape)

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Spain vs. Senegal (delayed tape)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals, at Milan

Noon: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Knoxville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals, at Milan

5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Men's Pro Circuit in Knoxville and USTA Women's Pro Circuit in Las Vegas

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at LSU

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Nebraska

