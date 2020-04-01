AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World of Outlaws iRacing, from virtual dirt track in Charlotte, with Kyle Larson among the drivers and Jeff Gordon among the analysts (live)
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Harlem Globetrotters: Best of the Best"
BILLIARDS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "Trick Shot Magic"
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2008 Fresno State-Georgia game
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2010 Notre Dame-Michigan State game
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Texas A&M-UCLA game
11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2010 LSU-Florida game
FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 William and Mary-North Carolina game
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Liberty-Virginia game
GOLF
8 p.m. to midnight: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Arnie," four-part special on Arnold Palmer
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 game in which Baltimore clinches A.L. East title
1 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game
4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Max Scherzer no-hitter against N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.: MASN, Washington World Series parade
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30 Shorts: Sidd Finch"
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2011 Chicago Cubs-Washington game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech
3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 Wofford-North Carolina game
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 Final Four, Wisconsin-Kentucky
7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Evansville-Kentucky game
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 NCAA championship, Wisconsin-Duke
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2001 Final Four, Duke-Maryland
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon: ESPNU, 2014 Bryant-Syracuse game
MISCELLANEOUS
6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life," including feature on Virginia Tech tennis player Ryan Kros
NBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of L.A. Lakers-Washington game
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 NBA Finals, Game 5, Cleveland-Golden State
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of New Orleans-Washington game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 L.A. Clippers-Washington game
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 NBA Finals, Game 7, Cleveland-Golden State
NFL
6 p.m.: ESPN2, EA Sports Madden 20 NFL Classic
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Pittsburgh-Denver game
9 p.m: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" with Sean Payton
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Denver-Indianapolis game
NHL
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL 20 simulation of St. Louis-Washington game
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Washington-St. Louis game
SOCCER
8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Florida State women's game
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 Oklahoma-Florida game
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2010 Stanford-UConn game
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Oregon-Pitt match
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Georgia Tech match
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-N.C. State match
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Notre Dame match
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Pitt match
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.