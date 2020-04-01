tv listings image
AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World of Outlaws iRacing, from virtual dirt track in Charlotte, with Kyle Larson among the drivers and Jeff Gordon among the analysts (live)

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Harlem Globetrotters: Best of the Best"

BILLIARDS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "Trick Shot Magic"

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2008 Fresno State-Georgia game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2010 Notre Dame-Michigan State game

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Texas A&M-UCLA game

11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2010 LSU-Florida game

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 William and Mary-North Carolina game

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Liberty-Virginia game

GOLF

8 p.m. to midnight: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Arnie," four-part special on Arnold Palmer

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 game in which Baltimore clinches A.L. East title

1 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game

4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Max Scherzer no-hitter against N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington World Series parade

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30 Shorts: Sidd Finch"

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2011 Chicago Cubs-Washington game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech

3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 Wofford-North Carolina game

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 Final Four, Wisconsin-Kentucky

7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Evansville-Kentucky game

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 NCAA championship, Wisconsin-Duke

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2001 Final Four, Duke-Maryland

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon: ESPNU, 2014 Bryant-Syracuse game

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life," including feature on Virginia Tech tennis player Ryan Kros

NBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of L.A. Lakers-Washington game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 NBA Finals, Game 5, Cleveland-Golden State

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of New Orleans-Washington game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 L.A. Clippers-Washington game

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 NBA Finals, Game 7, Cleveland-Golden State

NFL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, EA Sports Madden 20 NFL Classic

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Pittsburgh-Denver game

9 p.m: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" with Sean Payton

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Denver-Indianapolis game

NHL

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL 20 simulation of St. Louis-Washington game

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Washington-St. Louis game

SOCCER

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Florida State women's game

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 Oklahoma-Florida game

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2010 Stanford-UConn game

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Oregon-Pitt match

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Georgia Tech match

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-N.C. State match

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Notre Dame match

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Pitt match

