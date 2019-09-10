tv listings image
BASKETBALL

7 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup quarterfinal, Argentina vs. Serbia, at Dongguan, China

9 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup quarterfinal, Spain vs. Poland, at Shanghai

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, UVa's 2011 win at Florida State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, UVa's 2014 loss at Florida State

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Louisville Football," documentary

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," documentary on UVa's 1995 win over Florida State

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Atlanta at Philadelphia 

7 p.m.: MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Minnesota

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at San Diego

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham" talk show

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC" studio show 

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Kosovo at England

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, George Washington at Liberty

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, International Friendly, U.S. men's national team vs. Uruguay, St. Louis (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

SWIMMING

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Zhengzhou Open, at Zhengzhou, China

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, covergae of Hana-cupid Japan Women's Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: NBC Sports Network, "The Match: U.S. vs. Europe," Day 2, at Minsk, Belarus

VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at VCU

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Liberty at Virginia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Navy at George Mason

