By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, women's individual time trial, at Yorkshire, England

FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), James Madison at Virginia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 1

7 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 2

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

8 p.m.: ESPN, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at L.A. Angels 

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

10 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, San Jose at Anaheim

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Fiji vs. Uruguay, at Kamaishi, Japan

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Men, Notre Dame at Michigan State

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Men, Syracuse at Colgate

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Georgetown at Louisville

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open

WNBA 

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 4, Washington at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Alabama at Texas A&M

