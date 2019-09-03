CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 10
GOLF
8:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, World Long Drive Tour, men's round of 16, women's quarterfinals and masters championship, at Thackerville, Okla.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay, Game 1
6:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay, Game 2
7 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Minnesota at Boston
NBA
8:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), FIBA World Cup, United States vs. Turkey
SOCCER
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Portugal. at St. Paul, Minn.
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, IAAF World Challenge, at Zagreb, Croatia
WNBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Washington at New York
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Seattle at Phoenix
