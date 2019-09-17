tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 College Football Playoff title game, Alabama vs. Clemson

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 College Football Playoff title game, Alabama vs. Clemson

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All In: The Clemson Football Family," Part Three

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All In: The Clemson Football Family," Part Four

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Challenge Cup, at Paris (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Washington at St. Louis

8 p.m.: ESPN, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at Arizona (joined in progress)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Triple-A National Championship, Sacramento vs. Columbus, at Memphis

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham"

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NHL

5:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Ottawa vs. Toronto, at St. John's, Newfoundland

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Dallas at Minnesota

11 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Edmonton at Vancouver (joined in progress)

SOCCER 

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Slavia Prague at Inter Milan

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Liverpool at Napoli

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Men, George Mason at Drexel

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Radford at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Grand Canyon at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Fordham at Clemson

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Notre Dame at Indiana

7:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women's Soccer League, Houston at North Carolina

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Moselle Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open

VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida State at Florida

WNBA 

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Los Angeles at Connecticut

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Las Vegas at Washington

WRESTLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments