COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke coach David Cutcliffe's weekly press conference
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, second round, at French Lick, Ind.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 3, Houston at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 4, St. Louis at Washington
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason: Detroit at Philadelphia
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Montreal
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, Spain at Sweden
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, James Madison at Virginia
7:15 p.m.: ESPN2, CONCACAF Nations League, Canada vs. U.S., at Toronto
SURFING
3 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
4 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
