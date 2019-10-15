tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke coach David Cutcliffe's weekly press conference

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, second round, at French Lick, Ind.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 3, Houston at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 4, St. Louis at Washington

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason: Detroit at Philadelphia

NHL 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Montreal

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, Spain at Sweden

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, James Madison at Virginia

7:15 p.m.: ESPN2, CONCACAF Nations League, Canada vs. U.S., at Toronto

SURFING

3 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup

