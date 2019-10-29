tv listings image
BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.: ESPN App, Big South men's and women's basketball media day, morning session, at Charlotte, N.C.

1:30 p.m.: ESPN App, Big South men's and women's basketball media day, afternoon session, at Charlotte, N.C.

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net" men's and women's basketball season preview with Luke Hancock, Seth Greenberg and others (rerun)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's 2002 win over North Carolina

3 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's 2008 win over North Carolina

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate Canada, women's short program (taped)

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate Canada, women's free skate (taped)

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, College Men and Women, East Lake Cup: Team match play, Semifinals, DeKalb County, Ga.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.: MASN, "Breakfast at the Breeders' Cup," workouts, at Santa Anita

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 6, Washington at Houston (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta at Miami

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Memphis at LA Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER 

3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria vs. Ecuador, at Goiania, Brazil

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Maryland at Penn State

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), College Men, Virginia Tech at Princeton

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. New Zealand, at Brasilia, Brazil

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Men, Guilford at Lynchburg

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan State at Michigan

8:55 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Queretaro at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Western Conference finals, Seattle at LA FC

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Angola vs. Canada (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Australia vs. Hungary (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters and WTA Finals

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Shenzhen, China

