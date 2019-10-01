tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 Virginia Tech win over Miami

FISHING

8 a.m.and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: TBS, National League Wild Card Game, Milwaukee at Washington (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

RUGBY

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, France vs. U.S., at Fukuoka, Japan

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Club Brugge at Real Madrid

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich at Tottenham

4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Men, Regent at VMI

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Penn State at Michigan State

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, George Washington at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Howard at Radford

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, UNC Wilmington at North Carolina

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Northwestern

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open

4 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, ITA Oracle Malibu Masters final (taped)

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha Qatar

Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha Qatar (same-day tape)

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

WNBA

8 p.m.: ESPN, WNBA Finals, Game 2, Connecticut at Washington

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

8:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Colorado State at Wyoming

