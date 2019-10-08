tv listings image
GYMNASTICS

8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championship, women's team final, at Stuttgart, Germany

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 4, Houston at Tampa Bay (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L .Division Series, Game 4, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (if necessary)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," at ACC media day in Charlotte N.C. (replay at 1 p.m.)

10 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC media day, at Charlotte, N.C. (replays at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.)

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Pac-12 media day, at San Francisco

NBA

6 a.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Houston vs. Toronto, at Saitama, Japan (replays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

8 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, at Tulsa, Okla.

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Denver at Portland

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, San Jose at Nashville

RUGBY

12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Argentina vs. U.S., at Saitama, Japan (prematch show at 11:45 p.m.)

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Wales vs. Fiji, at Oita, Japan

SOCCER

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, High Point at Wake Forest

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Shanghai Masters

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open

WNBA 

8 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA Finals, Game 4, Washington at Connecticut

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), San Jose St. at Nevada

