GYMNASTICS
8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championship, women's team final, at Stuttgart, Germany
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 4, Houston at Tampa Bay (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L .Division Series, Game 4, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (if necessary)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," at ACC media day in Charlotte N.C. (replay at 1 p.m.)
10 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC media day, at Charlotte, N.C. (replays at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.)
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Pac-12 media day, at San Francisco
NBA
6 a.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Houston vs. Toronto, at Saitama, Japan (replays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.)
8 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, at Tulsa, Okla.
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Denver at Portland
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, San Jose at Nashville
RUGBY
12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Argentina vs. U.S., at Saitama, Japan (prematch show at 11:45 p.m.)
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Wales vs. Fiji, at Oita, Japan
SOCCER
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, High Point at Wake Forest
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Shanghai Masters
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open
WNBA
8 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA Finals, Game 4, Washington at Connecticut
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), San Jose St. at Nevada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.