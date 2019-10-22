tv listings image
AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (replay at 9 p.m.)

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, men's short program, at Las Vegas (taped)

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, men's free skate, at Las Vegas (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 1, Washington at Houston (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

8 p.m.: TNT, New Orleans at Toronto (pregame coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

NHL

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Calgary

SOCCER 

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen at Atletico Madrid (pregame show at noon)

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Atalanta at Manchester City

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Michigan at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, St. Louis at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Longwood at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Radford at Clemson

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy 

1:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy, at Zhuai, China

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

9:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), New Mexico at UNLV

