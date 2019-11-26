tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, a rerun of Virginia Tech's 2018 win over UVa

7 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Western Michigan at Northern Illinois

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off, third-place game, at Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.: ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off, championship, at Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, consolation game, Georgia vs. Michigan State

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, consolation game

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Legends Classic, third-place game, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, semifinal, Wichita State vs. South Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Goucher at VMI

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, New Jersey Tech at Rutgers

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Classic, third-place game, at Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Monmouth

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Legends Classic, championship, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

8 p.m.: ESPN, Maui Invitational, semifinal, Dayton vs. Virginia Tech

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Central Michigan at DePaul

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge semifinal, Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Stephen F. Austin at Duke

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Basketball," Episode Two of documentary series

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Hall of Fame Classic, championship, at Kansas City, Mo.

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Maui Invitational, semifinal

11:30 p.m.:ESPN2, MGM Resorts Main Event, championship, Clemson vs. Colorado, at Las Vegas

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Clippers at Dallas

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Denver

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid

SURFING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Maui Pro, Day 2

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Mount St. Mary's at Radford

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Merrimack at Brown

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Pepperdine at Brigham Young

