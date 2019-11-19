tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Ohio at Bowling Green

CURLING

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, men, Sweden vs. Norway,at Helsingborg, Sweden

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Challenge, at Dubai

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, NIT Season Tip-Off, Bucknell vs. Penn State, at New York

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vermont at Virginia

7 p.m.: SEC Network, UMBC at LSU 

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Navy at Liberty

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Mercer at Georgia Southern

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Wichita State

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Fairfield at Maryland

MISCELLANEOUS

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Portland at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Oklahoma City at LA Lakers

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Edmonton at San Jose

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Wales vs. Hungary

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Nations League, Cuba vs. U.S., at George Town, Cayman Islands (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

TENNIS

Fox Sports 2: Noon, Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Canada, at Madrid

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Virginia at UConn

