COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Toledo
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Ball State at Western Michigan
9 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25 announcement
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix France, ice dancing (taped)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Miami
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wagner at Seton Hall
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Virginia Tech at Clemson
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), VMI at East Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN, State Farm Champions Classic, Kansas vs. Duke, at New York
7 p.m.: MASN, St. Francis at VCU
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Appalachian State at Michigan
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Jacksonville at Xavier
7 p.m.: SEC Network, North Florida at Florida
8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Omaha at Wichita St.
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at N.C. State
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Army at Villanova
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, UC Riverside at Nebraska
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Alcorn State at DePaul
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia Southern at Auburn
9 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Mary's vs. Wisconsin, at Sioux Falls, S.D.
9 p.m.: MASN2, Kennesaw St. at Creighton
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, State Farm Champions Classic, Kentucky vs. Michigan State, at New York
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah at Nevada-Reno
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Chicago
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Montreal
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chicago at San Jose
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Slavia Prague at Barcelona
1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC quarterfinal, Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, at Orange Beach, Ala.
2 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC tournament, first round, Boston College at Notre Dame
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Angola vs. South Korea
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Ajax at Chelsea
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC quarterfinal, Georgia vs. South Carolina, at Orange Beach, Ala.
4 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC tournament, first round, Syracuse at North Carolina
6 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC quarterfinal, Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, at Orange Beach, Ala.
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC quarterfinal, Florida vs. Texas A & M, at Orange Beach, Ala.
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Nigeria vs. Netherlands (same-day tape)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Next Gen Finals, at Milan
Noon: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Knoxville, Tenn.
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Next Gen Finals, at Milan
5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Men's Pro Circuit in Knoxville and USTA Women's Pro Circuit in Las Vegas
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Bryant at Brown
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), UNC Wilmington at Wake Forest
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Nevada at San Jose St.
