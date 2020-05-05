AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws iRacing eDirt Racing Shootout, at virtual Volusia Speedway Park (live)
BOXING
7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 Barrera-Morales fight
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2004 Marquez-Pacquiao fight
9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2008 Margarito-Cotto fight
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 1996 De La Hoya-Chavez fight
11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2012 Marquez-Pacquiao fight
DOGS
7 p.m. to 3 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, marathon of National Dog Shows from 2012-15
GOLF
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 2016 Ryder Cup, final day
KOREAN BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2 Samsung at NC Dinos (same-day tape)
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Doosan at LG Twins (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Milwaukee game
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2004 ALCS, Game 4, N.Y. Yankees-Boston
7 p.m. MASN, 2018 Baltimore-Houston game
11 p.m.: MASN, 2008 game that ended Cal Ripken's streak
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Duke-Virginia game
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Duke-Clemson game
2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 West Virginia-Pittsburgh game
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network 2010 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Syracuse-Notre Dame game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2001 Duke-Maryland game
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Second Round, Game 5, Edmonton-Anaheim
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Notre Dame-UConn game
