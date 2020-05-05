tv listings image
AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws iRacing eDirt Racing Shootout, at virtual Volusia Speedway Park (live)

BOXING

7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 Barrera-Morales fight

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2004 Marquez-Pacquiao fight

9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2008 Margarito-Cotto fight

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 1996 De La Hoya-Chavez fight

11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2012 Marquez-Pacquiao fight

DOGS

7 p.m. to 3 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, marathon of National Dog Shows from 2012-15

GOLF

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 2016 Ryder Cup, final day

KOREAN BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN2 Samsung at NC Dinos (same-day tape)

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Doosan at LG Twins (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Milwaukee game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2004 ALCS, Game 4, N.Y. Yankees-Boston

7 p.m. MASN, 2018 Baltimore-Houston game

11 p.m.: MASN, 2008 game that ended Cal Ripken's streak

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Duke-Virginia game

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Duke-Clemson game

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 West Virginia-Pittsburgh game

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network 2010 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Syracuse-Notre Dame game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2001 Duke-Maryland game

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Second Round, Game 5, Edmonton-Anaheim

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Notre Dame-UConn game

