AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Monday's Xfinity race
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 7 p.m.)
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 NCAA women's individual championship
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 2018 British Open, final round
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Samsung at Lotte (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, SK at Doosan (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Memorial Stadium finale from 1991
4 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Miami game
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 World Series game, Chicago Cubs-Cleveland
7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Minnesota-Baltimore game
11 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgia Tech-N.C. State game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Toledo-Notre Dame game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Jordan at Carolina"
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net: Featured"
MEN'S LACROSSE
10 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Yale
MISCELLANEOUS
1 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Who Wore It Best?" (new episode)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Western Conference finals, Game 5, Los Angeles-Phoenix
SOCCER
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund (live)
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen (live)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Maryland-N.C. State game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Miami game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.