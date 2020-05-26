tv listings image
AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Monday's Xfinity race

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 7 p.m.)

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 NCAA women's individual championship

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 2018 British Open, final round

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Samsung at Lotte (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, SK at Doosan (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Memorial Stadium finale from 1991

4 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Miami game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 World Series game, Chicago Cubs-Cleveland

7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Minnesota-Baltimore game

11 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgia Tech-N.C. State game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Toledo-Notre Dame game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Jordan at Carolina"

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net: Featured"

MEN'S LACROSSE

10 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Yale

MISCELLANEOUS

1 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Who Wore It Best?" (new episode)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Western Conference finals, Game 5, Los Angeles-Phoenix

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund (live)

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen (live)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Maryland-N.C. State game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Miami game

