tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Race at Darlington, (live; prerace show at 5 p.m.)

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Doosan (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, LG at Samsung (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 2

4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Miami game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2011 World Series, Game 6, Texas-St. Louis

8 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-N.Y. Yankees game

Midnight: MASN, 2013 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

Noon: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-Boston College game

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-Syracuse game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-North Carolina game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia Tech game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Class That Saved Coach K"

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net: Featured"

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Jordan at Carolina"

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NFL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "18 Plays," about the 1988 Super Bowl

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Brothers of the Legacy: Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff"

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "10 for 80: the 80 Greatest Redskins of All Time"

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NHL's Who Wore It Best?" about the best players to wear certain jersey numbers (new)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 1, Washington-Vegas

TENNIS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Wimbledon men's final, Nadal-Federer

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Wimbledon men's final, Federer-Roddick

1 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, 2005 Wimbledon women's final, Venus-Davenport

Tags

Load comments