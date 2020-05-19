AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Race at Darlington, (live; prerace show at 5 p.m.)
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Doosan (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, LG at Samsung (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 2
4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Miami game
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2011 World Series, Game 6, Texas-St. Louis
8 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-N.Y. Yankees game
Midnight: MASN, 2013 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
9:30 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"
Noon: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-Boston College game
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-Syracuse game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-North Carolina game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia Tech game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Class That Saved Coach K"
9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net: Featured"
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Jordan at Carolina"
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NFL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "18 Plays," about the 1988 Super Bowl
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Brothers of the Legacy: Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff"
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "10 for 80: the 80 Greatest Redskins of All Time"
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NHL's Who Wore It Best?" about the best players to wear certain jersey numbers (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 1, Washington-Vegas
TENNIS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Wimbledon men's final, Nadal-Federer
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Wimbledon men's final, Federer-Roddick
1 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, 2005 Wimbledon women's final, Venus-Davenport
