BIATHLON
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup Women's 12.5km Mass Start, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), UMass-Lowell at Virginia
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), JMU at VMI
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), William and Mary at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at Radford
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia Tech at Auburn
9:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona vs. Arizona State, at Phoenix
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 3 (delayed tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
4 p.m.:MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota vs. Philadelphia (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Wednesday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. Seattle (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," at Greensboro
4 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Greensboro
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC Tournament, First Round, Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, at Greensboro
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Greensboro
7 p.m.: ACCN Network, ACC Tournament, First Round, Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, at Greensboro (traditional telecast)
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, "Above The Rim" cameras
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, "Under The Rim" cameras
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, "SpiderCam" camera
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association championship, at Washington
7 p.m.: ESPN, Horizon League championship, at Indianapolis
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Northeast Conference championship, St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris
9 p.m.: ESPN, West Coast Conference championship, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Summit League championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D.
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Greensboro
MEN'S LACROSSE
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Ohio State
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Jacksonville at Duke
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New York at Washington, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), New York at Washington, interactive gaming telecast
8 p.m. TNT, Dallas at San Antonio
10:30 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Philadelphia
SKI JUMPING
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Lillehammer, Norway (same-day tape)
SOCCER
4 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Tottenham at Leipzig vs. Tottenham
8 p.m. Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Quarterfinal, Olimpia at Montreal
SOFTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia, doubleheader
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Norfolk State at N.C. State, doubleheader
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (stremaing), George Washington at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina at Tennessee
SPEEDSKATING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (taped)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: ESPNU, Horizon League championship, at Indianapolis
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Summit League championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D.
4 p.m.: ESPNU, West Coast Conference championship, at Las Vegas
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, Presbyterian at Longwood
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, Charleston Southern at UNC Asheville
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, USC Upstate at Winthrop
