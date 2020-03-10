tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BIATHLON

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup Women's 12.5km Mass Start, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), UMass-Lowell at Virginia

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), JMU at VMI

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), William and Mary at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at Radford

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia Tech at Auburn

9:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona vs. Arizona State, at Phoenix

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 3 (delayed tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

4 p.m.:MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota vs. Philadelphia (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Wednesday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. Seattle (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," at Greensboro

4 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Greensboro

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC Tournament, First Round, Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, at Greensboro

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Greensboro

7 p.m.: ACCN Network, ACC Tournament, First Round, Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, at Greensboro (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, "Above The Rim" cameras

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, "Under The Rim" cameras

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, "SpiderCam" camera

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association championship, at Washington

7 p.m.: ESPN, Horizon League championship, at Indianapolis

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Northeast Conference championship, St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris

9 p.m.: ESPN, West Coast Conference championship, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Summit League championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Greensboro

MEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Ohio State

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Jacksonville at Duke

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New York at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), New York at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

8 p.m. TNT, Dallas at San Antonio

10:30 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Philadelphia

SKI JUMPING

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Lillehammer, Norway (same-day tape)

SOCCER

4 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Tottenham at Leipzig vs. Tottenham

8 p.m. Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Quarterfinal, Olimpia at Montreal

SOFTBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia, doubleheader

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Norfolk State at N.C. State, doubleheader

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (stremaing), George Washington at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina at Tennessee

SPEEDSKATING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (taped)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.: ESPNU, Horizon League championship, at Indianapolis

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Summit League championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, West Coast Conference championship, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, Presbyterian at Longwood

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, Charleston Southern at UNC Asheville

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, USC Upstate at Winthrop

