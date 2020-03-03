tv listings image
By Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Richmond at Virginia

3 p.m.: ACC Network, UNC Greensboro at North Carolina

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at High Point

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. St. Louis (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Arizona vs. Kansas City (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Wednesday): MLB Network, Preseason, Detroit vs. Minnesota (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at South Carolina

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at North Carolina

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers

7 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan State at Penn State

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Syracuse at Boston College

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Cincinnati at South Florida

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Davidson at Richmond

7 p.m.: MASN, Duquesne at VCU

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, High Point at USC Upstate

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, Presbyterian at Charleston Southern

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, Campbell at UNC Asheville

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic Sun quarterfinal, NJIT at Liberty

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Ohio at Akron

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at DePaul

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Alabama

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," documentary on Duke's 2012 game at North Carolina 

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Iowa

9 pm.: ESPN, Tennessee at Kentucky

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Oklahoma

9 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Iowa State

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: TNT, Brooklyn at Boston

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Sacramento, traditional telecast

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Sacramento, interactive gaming telecast

10 p.m.: TNT, Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Tampa Bay

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, German Cup quarterfinal, Bayern Munich at Schalke 

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), James Madison at Virginia

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico

8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC individual awards will be announced on "Packer and Durham"

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, All-Pac 12 awards

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Davidson

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic 10 first round, Richmond at George Washington

9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West semifinals, at Las Vegas

