COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Louisville and Wake Forest
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 game between Virginia and Notre Dame
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Pitt and Syracuse
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Clemson and Louisville
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Georgia Tech and Miami
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Duke and Virginia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2018 game between Washington and Miami
Noon: MASN, 2016 game between Baltimore and Boston
4 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Washington and Miami
8 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Washington and Minnesota
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, Virginia vs. Purdue
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 game between Kansas and Villanova
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, Virginia vs. Auburn
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 game between Duke and St. John's
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, Virginia vs. Texas Tech
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 game between Villanova and Providence
MISCELLANEOUS
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, return of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed"
7 p.m.: ESPN, "O.J.: Made in America," Part 1 (rerun)
9 p.m.: ESPN, "O.J.: Made in America," Part II (rerun)
NFL
3 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper's Mock Draft 3.0" (live; re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)
7 p.m. to midnight: ESPN2, Peyton Manning marathon, including "Peyton's Places" episodes, "SEC Storied: The Book of Manning," Colts-Bears Super Bowl and 2015 Broncos-Patriots AFC title game
NHL
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 playoffs, Los Angeles vs. San Jose
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 playoffs, N.Y. Rangers vs. New Jersey
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 playoffs, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation between St. Louis and Washington (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 game between Winnipeg and Washington
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 playoffs, Chicago vs. St. Louis
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNU, 2020 game between N.C. State and Florida State
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Nov. 2019 game between UConn and Ohio State
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Florida State and Louisville
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Miss. State and South Carolina
8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Oregon and Stanford
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Kentucky and Arkansas
