COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Boston College-Notre Dame game
EXTREME SPORTS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "X Games: 10 years of Moto X"
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: Most Dominant Winter Edition"
9 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: Most Dominant Summer Edition"
10 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: 20 Years, 20 Firsts"
11 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: Remembering Mirra"
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: Animal Chin 30-Year Anniversary"
GOLF
10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "PGA Tour: The Cut" (new episode)
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "The Skill Code: RX" (new episode)
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," Tiger Woods in 2013 Players Championship
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of McDonald's All-American boys and girls games from 2016-19
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1983 ACLS Game 4
12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Milwaukee game
6 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's 2,130st straight game
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2001 Atlanta-N.Y. Mets game (Mike Piazza homers in New York's first game after Sept. 11)
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Cleveland game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2014 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky-Michigan
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa"
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Final Four, Texas Tech-Michigan State
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Final Four, Virginia-Auburn
9 p.m.: HBO, "The Scheme," documentary on Christian Dawkins and the FBI's college basketball investigation (debut)
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech
NFL
3 p.m.: ESPN, "Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft 4.0" special (re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 Dallas-Carolina game
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 N.Y. Giants-Dallas game
NHL
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Buffalo game
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 playoffs, Game 7, Toronto-Boston
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Anaheim-Washington game
SOCCER
8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Duke men's game
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-Louisville men's game
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Pitt-Miami women's game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Virginia Tech men's game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Florida State women's game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-North Carolina men's game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-North Carolina women's game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Wake Forest men's game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.