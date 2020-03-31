tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Boston College-Notre Dame game

EXTREME SPORTS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "X Games: 10 years of Moto X"

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: Most Dominant Winter Edition"

9 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: Most Dominant Summer Edition"

10 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: 20 Years, 20 Firsts"

11 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: Remembering Mirra"

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X Games: Animal Chin 30-Year Anniversary"

GOLF

10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "PGA Tour: The Cut" (new episode)

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "The Skill Code: RX" (new episode)

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," Tiger Woods in 2013 Players Championship

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of McDonald's All-American boys and girls games from 2016-19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1983 ACLS Game 4

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Milwaukee game

6 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's 2,130st straight game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2001 Atlanta-N.Y. Mets game (Mike Piazza homers in New York's first game after Sept. 11)

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Cleveland game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2014 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky-Michigan

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa"

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Final Four, Texas Tech-Michigan State

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Final Four, Virginia-Auburn

9 p.m.: HBO, "The Scheme," documentary on Christian Dawkins and the FBI's college basketball investigation (debut)

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech

NFL

3 p.m.: ESPN, "Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft 4.0" special (re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 Dallas-Carolina game

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 N.Y. Giants-Dallas game

NHL

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Buffalo game

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 playoffs, Game 7, Toronto-Boston

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Anaheim-Washington game

SOCCER

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Duke men's game

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-Louisville men's game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Pitt-Miami women's game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Virginia Tech men's game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Florida State women's game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-North Carolina men's game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-North Carolina women's game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Wake Forest men's game

Tags

Load comments