By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub" (new)

BOXING

7 p..m.: ESPN, Super featherweights, Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo; super featherweights, Mikaela Mayer vs. Helen Joseph, at Las Vegas (live)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Tiger Woods: Chasing History"

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Loopers"

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, World Long Drive Tour, 2019 Boardwalk Bash

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, Doosan at NC (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Detroit game

5:30 p.m.: MASN, Memorial Stadium finale

8:30 p.m.: MASN, Camden Yards debut

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Syracuse game

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UVa-BC game

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Who Wore It Best?" (new)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1, Philadelphia-Chicago

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3, Chicago-Philadelphia

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Chicago-Philadelphia

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, German Cup semifinal, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Saarbrücken (live)

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPNU, "ESPN's Greatest All-Time Softball Team" (new)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 N.C. State-UNC game

