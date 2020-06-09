AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub" (new)
BOXING
7 p..m.: ESPN, Super featherweights, Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo; super featherweights, Mikaela Mayer vs. Helen Joseph, at Las Vegas (live)
GOLF
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Tiger Woods: Chasing History"
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Loopers"
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, World Long Drive Tour, 2019 Boardwalk Bash
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, Doosan at NC (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Detroit game
5:30 p.m.: MASN, Memorial Stadium finale
8:30 p.m.: MASN, Camden Yards debut
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Syracuse game
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UVa-BC game
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Who Wore It Best?" (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1, Philadelphia-Chicago
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3, Chicago-Philadelphia
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Chicago-Philadelphia
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPN, German Cup semifinal, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Saarbrücken (live)
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU, "ESPN's Greatest All-Time Softball Team" (new)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 N.C. State-UNC game
