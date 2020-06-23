tv listings image
BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, WBA Interim Super Flyweight Championship, Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco, at Las Vegas (live)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, Hanwha at Samsung (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MASN, 2014 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1995 World Series, Game 6, Cleveland-Atlanta

7 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: ESPN2, three UFC Rousey fights

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Women in the ACC" (new)

NHL

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "This is Hockey" (new)

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Our Line Starts" (new)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Leicester City (live)

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 NCAA women's final, Stanford-UNC

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Cagliari at SPAL (live)

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 NCAA women's final, FSU-UNC

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Tottenham (live)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Parma at Genoa (live)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Brazil-USA women's game

SOFTBALL

Noon: ESPN2, 2017 Women's College World Series, Oklahoma-Florida

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits (live)

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Australian Open women's final

WNBA

4 p.m.: ESPN2, 2016 WNBA Finals, Game 5, Los Angeles-Minnesota

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2018 NCAA championship, Notre Dame-Miss. St.

2 p.m.: ESPN2, 2004 NCAA championship, UConn-Tennessee

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Notre Dame-Louisville

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 NCAA championship, Notre Dame-Miss. St.

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championship, N.C. State-FSU

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

8 a.m.: ESPN2, 2019 NCAA championships

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2004 Olympics, all-around final

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2004 Olympics, team final

