AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Tuesday's NASCAR Xfinity race
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Lotte at Kia (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, Kiwoom at Hanwha (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MASN, end of Cal Ripken's streak
4 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's final game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Georgia Tech-N.C. State game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Toledo-Notre Dame game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"
7 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: Remembering Len Bias" (new)
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Jordan at Carolina"
8 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Maryland-North Carolina game
10 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: Without Bias"
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NFL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Super Bowl, New England-Seattle
NHL
5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Who Wore It Best?" (new episodes)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Ready to Get Back in the Game" (new)
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Unveiled" (new)
OLYMPICS
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 women's gymnastics all-around final
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 women's gymnastics team final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Maryland-N.C. State game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Pittsburgh-Notre Dame
