By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Tuesday's NASCAR Xfinity race

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Lotte at Kia (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, Kiwoom at Hanwha (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MASN, end of Cal Ripken's streak

4 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's final game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Georgia Tech-N.C. State game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Toledo-Notre Dame game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

7 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: Remembering Len Bias" (new)

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Jordan at Carolina"

8 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Maryland-North Carolina game

10 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: Without Bias"

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NFL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Super Bowl, New England-Seattle

NHL

5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Who Wore It Best?" (new episodes)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Ready to Get Back in the Game" (new)

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Unveiled" (new)

OLYMPICS

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 women's gymnastics all-around final

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 women's gymnastics team final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Maryland-N.C. State game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Pittsburgh-Notre Dame

