AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, announcement of new class of NASCAR Hall of Fame (live)
BOXING
8 p.m.: ESPN, Super bantamweights, Michael Plania vs. Josh Greer, at Las Vegas (live)
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, 2000 U.S Open highlights
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 1991 U.S Open highlights
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the U.S. Open" (new)
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 1974 U.S. Open
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, Day 1 (live)
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Lotte at Kiwoom (same-day tape)
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, LG at Hanwha (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Games 1-4
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-Virginia game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Clemson-North Carolina game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Pittsburgh game
NBA
6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League Tipoff Tournament, Day 1 (live)
NHL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Who Wore It Best?" (new)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Calgary-Winnipeg game
SOCCER
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach (live)
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen (live)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; Eastern European Championships (live)
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Olympics, all-around final
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Olympics, team final
