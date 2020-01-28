tv listings image
KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Pacers-Lakers Game 6

11 a.m.: NBA TV, Ahmad Rashad interview with Kobe Bryant

Noon: NBA TV, 2006 Western Conference first round, Game 4, Suns-Lakers

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Raptors-Lakers

2 p.m.: NBA TV, 2009 NBA Finals, Game 5, Magic-Lakers

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Lakers-Knicks

3 p.m.: NBA TV, Kobe Bryant's final game in 2016 against Utah

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Kobe Bryant's final game in 2016 against Utah

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at St. John's

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee

7 p.m: ESPN, Florida State at Virginia

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Richmond at VCU

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Syracuse at Clemson

7 p.m.: MASN, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Rhode Island at George Mason

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Mississippi State at Florida

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, SMU at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Michigan at Nebraska

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Miami

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Butler at Georgetown

9 p.m.: ESPN, Pittsburgh at Duke

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Auburn at Mississippi

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at Wyoming

NBA

7 p.m.: TNT, All-Star Rising Stars announced

7:30 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Miami

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Milwaukee

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Buffalo

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open: continuation of coverage of quarterfinals

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Australian Open, quarterfinals (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, quarterfinals

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Radford

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), High Point at Gardner-Webb

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa State at Baylor

