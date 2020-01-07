tv listings image
AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 3 (same-day tape)

HOCKEY

Noon: NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, semifinal, Lulea at Frolunda

2:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, semifinal, Mountfield at Djurgarden

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Boston College

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Rutgers

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Houston at Temple

7 p.m.: ESPN, Ohio State at Maryland

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Miami at Louisville

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida at South Carolina

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Marquette

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Missouri

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Syracuse

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Nebraska

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Drake

9 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Georgia

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at Texas Tech

9 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at Kansas State

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Creighton

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Texas A&M

11 p.m.: ESPNU2, Utah State at Air Force

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Fresno State at New Mexico

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Oklahoma City at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, New York at L.A. Lakers

NHL 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Ottawa at Washington

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Colorado at N.Y. Rangers

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, at Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Australia

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Shenzhen Open and Brisbane International

3 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup and Auckland Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at Rhode Island

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Guilford at Lynchburg

