AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 3 (same-day tape)
HOCKEY
Noon: NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, semifinal, Lulea at Frolunda
2:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, semifinal, Mountfield at Djurgarden
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Boston College
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Rutgers
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Houston at Temple
7 p.m.: ESPN, Ohio State at Maryland
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Miami at Louisville
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida at South Carolina
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Marquette
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Missouri
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Syracuse
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Nebraska
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Drake
9 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Georgia
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at Texas Tech
9 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at Kansas State
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Creighton
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Texas A&M
11 p.m.: ESPNU2, Utah State at Air Force
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Fresno State at New Mexico
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Oklahoma City at Brooklyn
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, New York at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Ottawa at Washington
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Colorado at N.Y. Rangers
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, at Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Australia
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Shenzhen Open and Brisbane International
3 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup and Auckland Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at Rhode Island
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Guilford at Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.