By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 9 (same-day tape)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU, U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, at Dallas

HOCKEY

Noon: NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Djurgarden Stockholm at Mountfield

2:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Frolunda at Lulea

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Clemson

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Mississippi at Florida

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Richmond at Davidson

7 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Texas A&M

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Northwestern

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, VCU at Dayton

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Villanova

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

9 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Oklahoma

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Maryland at Wisconsin

9 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at West Virginia

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Mississippi State

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Nevada

11 p.m.: ESPN2, San Diego State at Fresno State

NBA 

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Memphis

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Dallas at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at Pittsburgh

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

3 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Longwood

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at Duke (taped Sunday)

