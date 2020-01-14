AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 9 (same-day tape)
GOLF
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU, U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, at Dallas
HOCKEY
Noon: NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Djurgarden Stockholm at Mountfield
2:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Frolunda at Lulea
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Ohio State
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Clemson
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Mississippi at Florida
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Richmond at Davidson
7 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Texas A&M
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Northwestern
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, VCU at Dayton
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Villanova
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
9 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Oklahoma
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Maryland at Wisconsin
9 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at West Virginia
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Mississippi State
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Nevada
11 p.m.: ESPN2, San Diego State at Fresno State
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Memphis
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Dallas at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at Pittsburgh
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open
3 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Longwood
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at Duke (taped Sunday)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.