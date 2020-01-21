COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends" (rerun)
8 p.m.: NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice recap, at Mobile, Ala. (same-day tape)
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, Santos Tour Down Under (delayed tape)
GOLF
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLB Network, Hall of Fame Election Announcement
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Hall of Fame wrap-up show
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's game with N.C. State (rerun)
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Butler at Villanova
7 p.m.: ESPN, Georgia at Kentucky
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Kansas State at Kansas
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Wichita State at South Florida
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Illinois at Purdue
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Northwestern
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at LSU
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Clemson
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Wisconsin
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, VCU at St. Joseph's
9 p.m.: ESPN, Miami at Duke
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas A&M at Missouri
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Marquette
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Tennessee
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at San Diego State
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Air Force at Utah State
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA G League, Westchester at Go-Go
NBA
8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Clippers at Dallas
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Chelsea
TENNIS
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Second Round
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round
3 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at USC Upstate
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.