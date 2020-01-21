tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends" (rerun)

8 p.m.: NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice recap, at Mobile, Ala. (same-day tape)

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, Santos Tour Down Under (delayed tape)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, Hall of Fame Election Announcement

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Hall of Fame wrap-up show

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's game with N.C. State (rerun)

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Butler at Villanova

7 p.m.: ESPN, Georgia at Kentucky

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Kansas State at Kansas

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Wichita State at South Florida

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Illinois at Purdue

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Northwestern

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at LSU

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Clemson

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Wisconsin

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, VCU at St. Joseph's

9 p.m.: ESPN, Miami at Duke

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas A&M at Missouri

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Marquette

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Tennessee

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at San Diego State

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Air Force at Utah State

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA G League, Westchester at Go-Go

NBA

8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Clippers at Dallas

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Chelsea

TENNIS

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Second Round

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round

3 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at USC Upstate

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville

