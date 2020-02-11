tv listings image
DOGS

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 2

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 2 (preshow at 7 p.m.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Purdue

7 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.: ESPN2, North Carolina State at Syracuse

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi State at Mississippi

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Dayton

8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Maryland

9 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan State at Illinois

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Notre Dame at Virginia

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma State at Kansas State

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Louisiana State

9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at Colorado State

11 p.m.: ESPN2, New Mexico at San Diego State

NBA

7 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Chicago at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

9:30 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Houston

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at NY Islanders

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, at Uniondale, N.Y.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia Wesleyan at Lynchburg

