DOGS
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 2
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 2 (preshow at 7 p.m.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Purdue
7 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.: ESPN2, North Carolina State at Syracuse
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi State at Mississippi
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Dayton
8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Maryland
9 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan State at Illinois
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Notre Dame at Virginia
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma State at Kansas State
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Louisiana State
9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at Colorado State
11 p.m.: ESPN2, New Mexico at San Diego State
NBA
7 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago at Washington, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Chicago at Washington, interactive gaming telecast
9:30 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Houston
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at NY Islanders
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, at Uniondale, N.Y.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at Gardner-Webb
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia Wesleyan at Lynchburg
